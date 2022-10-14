 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $1,199,000

Newly built Home with Ultra-Luxe Primary Suite! Picturesquely situated on 29.5-acres bordering US Forest Service land, this property offers country living with a gorgeous 4BR/3BA home w/ office that could be a 5th bedroom. A 59’ X 44’ barn w/dedicated power meter and fresh spring water, multiple creeks, 3.5-acres of fenced pasture, breathtaking views of Mt. Mitchell, and a poolside oasis. Finished in 2021, the main home dazzles with an open floor-plan, wood floors, an expansive living room, and an open concept gourmet kitchen featuring black stainless-steel appliances. Completely sequestered, the entire upper-level is the main primary suite, which mesmerizes with an enormous dual entry closet and a chic en suite boasting a jetted tub, oversized shower, and dual vanities. Other features include: secondary primary bedroom (main-level), 13’ X 27’ pool, plumbed and conditioned unfinished basement, several other home sites on property, and more! Home has a 5 bed septic. Call for your tour!

