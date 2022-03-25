4 Bedroom Home in Little Switzerland - $585,700

STUNNING CUSTOM BUILT SOUTHLAND LOG HOME, FURNISHED nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains only 2 miles from the Resort Village of Little Switzerland and the BR Parkway. Stay cool at an elevation of 3724 feet. Hardwood floors through out the home, granite counter tops and kitchen island. Knotty Pine Ceilings, Large Bedrooms.The main level has an OPEN Kitchen/Dining/Living with large stone fireplace,open to main level deck that wraps around & includes 2 BDR, full bath & laundry. Follow the custom staircase to the upper level that has main BDR, loft office and full bath. Lower level has 2 BDRs, full bath and a Bonus Bar/Game Room. Covered Rocking Chair front porch. 2 level-deck and Fire Pit Area for outdoor entertaining ! Perfect for a year round or seasonal vacation home.Located in the world's oldest mountains where you can experience the tranquility our beautiful area. Plenty of ROOM to sleep family & friends comfortably after a day of hiking, fishing, rock-hounding, & waterfalls.