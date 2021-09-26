4 Bedroom Home in Little Switzerland - $465,000

A view that EVERYONE wants in the beautiful town of Little Switzerland in Western North Carolina, this home affords you both seasonal and year-round living. Surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains sweeping panoramic views of deep valleys and distant ranges, you will feel as though you are in the Swiss Alps! After a day of hiking, fishing, leaf-peeping, skiing/snowboarding, biking, or navigating the Diamond Back 226 you will relish the moment as you relax on your wrap around decks, enjoying a good book or a glass of wine whilst breathing in the beauty and bliss of the mountains surrounding you. Be careful; it might take your breath away when you see it in person. Boasts four bedrooms, three bathrooms, full kitchen on both levels for entertaining, shared living space, or for when friends and family visit. The detached building can be used for a workshop or a craft area. Approximately two acres divided amongst four lots. Room to personalize and expand. The only thing missing is you!