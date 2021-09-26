A view that EVERYONE wants in the beautiful town of Little Switzerland in Western North Carolina, this home affords you both seasonal and year-round living. Surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains sweeping panoramic views of deep valleys and distant ranges, you will feel as though you are in the Swiss Alps! After a day of hiking, fishing, leaf-peeping, skiing/snowboarding, biking, or navigating the Diamond Back 226 you will relish the moment as you relax on your wrap around decks, enjoying a good book or a glass of wine whilst breathing in the beauty and bliss of the mountains surrounding you. Be careful; it might take your breath away when you see it in person. Boasts four bedrooms, three bathrooms, full kitchen on both levels for entertaining, shared living space, or for when friends and family visit. The detached building can be used for a workshop or a craft area. Approximately two acres divided amongst four lots. Room to personalize and expand. The only thing missing is you!
4 Bedroom Home in Little Switzerland - $465,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Marion man with a long criminal history is now in prison for decades following drug trafficking convictions earlier this summer, authorities…
- Updated
This year’s class of inductees into the McDowell High Athletic Hall of Fame features a little something for just about every sports fan in the…
- Updated
If you are a parent of a McDowell County middle or high school student, most likely you have received several calls in the afternoons announci…
- Updated
From the middle of 2020 through the middle of 2021, Marion’s business community faced unprecedented challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemi…
- Updated
On Tuesday, the McDowell County Health Department reported 43 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and five …
A family is in mourning after a woman was found dead last week and her sister was charged with killing her.
- Updated
Something has got to give.
- Updated
More deaths in McDowell County have been attributed to COVID-19.
- Updated
Crystal Kelly, 38, is an inspiring member of our local community here in McDowell County.
- Updated
On Thursday, Sept. 9, Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina purchased 130 acres along N.C. 80 and Buck Creek in McDowell County, between Mar…