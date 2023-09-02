Beautiful 4 BR/3.5 BA home w/amazing mountain views, located in the private gated community, Grey Rock. This home boasts an open floor plan with natural light, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with large island and granite countertops,beautiful stone hearth & wood burning fireplace w/ gas starter, main level primary bedroom, large 2 level covered back porch, and 2 car garage. Main level living with 4 BR /2.5 BA . Large great room, bar, bonus room, full bath and covered deck are located on the basement level. Additional features include generator, surround sound, beautiful tiled walk-in showers, whole house water purifier, water softener, on demand hot water heater, new kitchen appliances. Home comes completely furnished. Home is located 6 miles to Rumbling Bald, 12 miles to Chimney Rock, 15 miles to Black Mountain, and 30 miles to Asheville.
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $995,000
