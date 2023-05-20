This beautiful brand new home completed in Feb. 2023 sits mountainside on a secluded cul-de-sac within Rumbling Bald Resort. As you come down the hand carved steps into the mountainside, you are greeted by double doors to a large great room boasting with beams and the amazing views from the wall of windows facing Bald Mountain. The sprawling decks on each level provide exhilarating views, plenty of space for gathering, and relaxation while sitting in the 6 person hot tub . King Master on 3rd floor loft Queen Bedroom on main level Queen Master on lower level with personal access to deck and hot tub Twin over Full Bed on lower level Queen fold out sofa on lower level
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $810,000
