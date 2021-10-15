4 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $750,000

"4 BEAR PAUSE" is a beautiful log cabin located in Riverbend at Lake Lure PLUS a very successful vacation rental! Fully furnished and ready to go! Features living room with a wall of windows overlooking Little Mirror Lake and stone fireplace. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and hickory cabinets. The main level deck is a partial wrap-around with a discreetly placed hot tub. Master bedroom & bath on the main level with walk-in closet. Also 1/2 bath in common area. The upstairs loft has a seating area & a view of the lake. To the left, there is bedroom 2; to the right, there is a full bath, and bedroom 3. On the lower level, you'll immediately come to the family room and can easily access the well-equipped laundry area with a half bath. Lastly, there is a second master bedroom & bath with a walk-in closet, and lake view. This home has lots of decking and fun outside areas leading to the lake, dock, and slide at the lake's edge. SqFt is approximate. Riverbend at Lake Lure is a gated community with two small lakes, a waterfall, and river access, very lovely!