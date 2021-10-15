 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $750,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $750,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $750,000

"4 BEAR PAUSE" is a beautiful log cabin located in Riverbend at Lake Lure PLUS a very successful vacation rental! Fully furnished and ready to go! Features living room with a wall of windows overlooking Little Mirror Lake and stone fireplace. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and hickory cabinets. The main level deck is a partial wrap-around with a discreetly placed hot tub. Master bedroom & bath on the main level with walk-in closet. Also 1/2 bath in common area. The upstairs loft has a seating area & a view of the lake. To the left, there is bedroom 2; to the right, there is a full bath, and bedroom 3. On the lower level, you'll immediately come to the family room and can easily access the well-equipped laundry area with a half bath. Lastly, there is a second master bedroom & bath with a walk-in closet, and lake view. This home has lots of decking and fun outside areas leading to the lake, dock, and slide at the lake's edge. SqFt is approximate. Riverbend at Lake Lure is a gated community with two small lakes, a waterfall, and river access, very lovely!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gossett-Laughridge wedding
Local News

Gossett-Laughridge wedding

Michael and Philista Gossett of Marion announce the wedding of their daughter, Zoey Kristina Gossett of Marion to Gregory James Laughridge, of…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics