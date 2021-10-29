Truly move-in ready, this home is in pristine condition and being offered fully furnished! Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac with no steps to main level entry! Enjoy one-level living with abundant space for family and guests on the lower level (finished basement sq. ft), and a heated but not fully finished basement below that can be easily transformed into additional living space or used as-is for recreation/game/media room, workshop, or storage. Tongue and groove cathedral ceilings in living room, sun room and master bedroom. Kitchen features granite counters, updated GE Monogram Stainless gas range, vent hood, microwave and dishwasher, and SubZero fridge. A dining area in kitchen plus separate dining room allow for feeding a crowd! Second master bedroom and two others (one being used as home office) downstairs as well as large family rom. Sunroom off main level, screened porch off lower level, and decking on both. Nicely landscaped yard is low maintenance. Home has been meticulously maintained. Roof replaced 2014, two HVAC units (2016 &2014), house and decking/rails recently stained.
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $729,000
