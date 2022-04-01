Listed by Joelle van den Berg Lifestyle Properties cell: 828-899-4536 Joelle@DiscoverLakeLure.com Wonderful roomy home with plenty of space for all sits under the stony face of Rumbling Bald Mountain. Broad covered porch wraps around all four sides. Inside the Great Room window wall opens to the outside views and brings them in. An eleven-foot granite slab is your dining table. Kitchen has modern stainless steel appliances. Main bedroom with ensuite bathroom on main level. Upstairs, the loft has play space for all ages. Lower level offers three more bedrooms, a full bathroom, laundry and a entry space with a futon for overflow guests. A hot tub awaits you. There is a parking deck. Winter mountain views surround; with leaves on the trees, you are in a private wooded garden inside Rumbling Bald Resort's gate. Immaculately maintained. Excellent rental history. $6500 Initiation fee due at closing.
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $650,000
