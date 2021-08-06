Eagle Landing - This home has the unique advantage of being both Lakefront on Mirror Lake and part of Rumbling Bald Resort, where the amenities are abundant! The main level features a kitchen, great room, den, bath with walk-in shower, and a master bedroom with a large soaking tub; All areas flow perfectly to enable togetherness and comfortable separation. The covered back deck is spacious, great for grilling and outdoor dining. The loft is currently a bunk area perfect for younger children to teens and offers a half bath. The lower level hosts an abundance of features; There is a 2nd master bedroom, two additional bedrooms, a full bath in the hall, a nice game room with a pool table, air hockey table, and darts. Also, a storage room with outside access has supplies for your canoe and kayak, life vests, oars, and yard game adventures such as horseshoes, sandbox, and corn toss boxes. The walk to the lake is unique and fun, reminiscent of a treehouse or camp adventure. This home is on a Vacation Rental Program with Carolina Properties in Lake Lure. Home being sold fully furnished.
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $650,000
