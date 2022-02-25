4 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $560,000

This home is one of a kind. The home is built on a 4.11 Acre estate lot in Rumbling Bald on Lake Lure. Overlooks the signature hole (#14)of the Apple Valley Golf Course. The home features a wall of windows to take in the outdoors! Enjoy the views and listen to the two streams on the 500 Square foot(50X10) screen porch! Lots of room for entertaining on the screened porch too! In the Spring and Fall enjoy the additional living area the screened porch offers. This home will make a great rental property boasting 2 kitchens and 2 washers and dryers. Great space if you need a mother in law suite! Home is being offered turn key! Once you obtain your vacation rental permit from the Town of Lake Lure, you are ready to enjoy the income from this home on a 4.11 acre level lot! All RB amenities apply!