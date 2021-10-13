Come on in to this one owner, immaculately maintained, oversized home- plenty of room for all your family and friends, plus more! Peak a boo seasonal summer views, w/ open winter mountain views! Endless storage in the kitchen cabinets and multiple closets for all your board games and seasonal clothes to have for year around! With 4 bedrooms, bonus room and 4.5 baths, you can NOT build a home HALF this size for what you are getting with this beauty and this quality speaks volumes! It has stairs in the lower yard to the bottom road, which makes it an easy walk to the amenities. In Rumbling Bald, you can do rentals; although this home has been in the family for their vacations and never rented. Let this blank slate be the one that catches your eye, it's set up for you to bring your suitcase, personal property can be purchased for a great price! Enjoy it year around sitting on the screened in porch off the back or in the living room by the fireplace! Natural light that shines in will call your name!
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $490,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The following is from the Marion Police Department:
- Updated
Early Thursday morning, a round of strong storms caused life-threatening flash flooding in McDowell County. Swift water rescue teams, fire pe…
McDowell High crowned its homecoming queen and king Friday at halftime of the Titans' 36-7 win over Enka. Jade Hardin is the 2021 queen and Si…
As flooding and landslides continued into Thursday afternoon, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners declared a state of emergency for the…
- Updated
Catawba Brewing patrons soon will see some more beer offerings in their taprooms.
- Updated
McDowell County Parks and Recreation reported more vandalism to their parks totaling thousands of dollars in damage.
Michael and Philista Gossett of Marion announce the wedding of their daughter, Zoey Kristina Gossett of Marion to Gregory James Laughridge, of…
- Updated
A Candler man will spend up to 20 years in prison after admitting to relations with a child under 13.
- Updated
McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for the suspects who stole a White 2004 GMC Sierra flatbed truck from Ray Roland’s …
- Updated
By Friday afternoon, McDowell County emergency officials and local government leaders were busy assessing the damage from the heavy rains and …