Professional Photos Coming Soon! Within the gates of beautiful Rumbling Bald Resort you will find this cozy mountain getaway located on the 13th Tee Box of Bald Mountain Golf Course. Surrounded by mature greenery and winter views of Bald Mountain, make this your next home and/or income-producing property. Special features include master on main, a spacious loft, and a second living quarters with two additional bedrooms, a kitchen, and full bath. Entry to the second living quarters is through an exterior door. Don't miss this opportunity to be a few short minutes from all that Rumbling Bald Resort has to offer: Pools, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, Spa and more!
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $359,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An Old Fort man was arrested on drug trafficking charges following a vehicle stop, authorities said on Friday.
- Updated
Members of the McDowell County Board of Education went back and forth on Monday when it came to voting on the monthly mask mandate for student…
- Updated
RALEIGH – Marion native Carla Lopez-Cervantes, a senior at Queens University of Charlotte majoring in Spanish, has received a $3,200 UPS Schol…
Mooresville High School sent students home at 9 a.m. Wednesday due to an apparent suicide of a student on campus.
- Updated
On the Sunday before Veterans Day, a Marion church gave special recognition to eight of its members who have served our nation in uniform.
It’s time for the annual holiday light show at Natural Tunnel State Park between Duffield and Clinchport in Scott County, Virginia.
- Updated
McDowell County employees will still have to wear face masks while on the job following a discussion by the McDowell County Commissioners abou…
Recently remodeled by TradeswomenAmerica and soon to be on the TV show Love This Reno: come take a look at this MOVE-IN READY home. Includes f…
CJ News Service: Madison Cawthorn plans to change congressional districts setting up a potential match with Tim Moore
U.S. Congressman Madison Cawthorn confirmed he will run in a different congressional district than the one he currently represents.
Day One Animal Rescue is a nonprofit, no-kill animal rescue working to save animals from neglect and euthanasia in McDowell County and surroun…