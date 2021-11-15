4 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $359,900

Professional Photos Coming Soon! Within the gates of beautiful Rumbling Bald Resort you will find this cozy mountain getaway located on the 13th Tee Box of Bald Mountain Golf Course. Surrounded by mature greenery and winter views of Bald Mountain, make this your next home and/or income-producing property. Special features include master on main, a spacious loft, and a second living quarters with two additional bedrooms, a kitchen, and full bath. Entry to the second living quarters is through an exterior door. Don't miss this opportunity to be a few short minutes from all that Rumbling Bald Resort has to offer: Pools, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, Spa and more!