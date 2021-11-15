 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $359,900

4 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $359,900

4 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $359,900

Professional Photos Coming Soon! Within the gates of beautiful Rumbling Bald Resort you will find this cozy mountain getaway located on the 13th Tee Box of Bald Mountain Golf Course. Surrounded by mature greenery and winter views of Bald Mountain, make this your next home and/or income-producing property. Special features include master on main, a spacious loft, and a second living quarters with two additional bedrooms, a kitchen, and full bath. Entry to the second living quarters is through an exterior door. Don't miss this opportunity to be a few short minutes from all that Rumbling Bald Resort has to offer: Pools, Tennis Courts, Fitness Center, Spa and more!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics