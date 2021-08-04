4 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $1,700,000

Nestled in the trees on a private cul-de-sac lot, this gorgeous waterfront home presents a peaceful tranquility that you'll only find on the water. With stunning views from every level, you'll feel like you've stepped onto a living postcard. Begin your day w/a cup of joe on the cozy screened porch. Take the boat out for a cruise & then enjoy a quick dip off the docks. Grill up your favorite dinnertime fixings from the outdoor kitchen & relax the evening away stargazing atop the boathouse deck. Sound like bliss to you? Then, this waterside retreat may be the home you've been looking for - either as a profit producing vacation home or for your own personal getaway. Open concept w/primary bedroom & laundry on the main, loft w/bedroom & bath upstairs, multiple bed/baths downstairs w/incredible billiard room, wet bar & wine cellar. Solid rental history & furnishings convey (see exceptions).