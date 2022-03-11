4 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $1,580,000

Mountain living at its Best! This post & beam masterpiece overlooks beautiful Lake Laure, NC - One of America's Top 10 travel destinations... Renowned for its natural splendor, recreational lake & river activities, climbing, hiking, biking and championship golf courses. When you are done playing, relax in the comfort of your geothermal home with radiant heated floors, finish sauna & outstanding great room featuring gothic cathedral beamed ceilings and immense stacked stone fireplace. Enjoy preparing holiday meals like a chef, on your Viking oven range, while your guest gather around the generous kitchen island. Serve dessert on the deck, then recline with coffee into one of the porch swings. Watch as Eagles soar, the sun sparkle from across the Lake then slowly fades as it disappears behind the mountain ridge.