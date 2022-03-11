 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $1,580,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $1,580,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $1,580,000

Mountain living at its Best! This post & beam masterpiece overlooks beautiful Lake Laure, NC - One of America's Top 10 travel destinations... Renowned for its natural splendor, recreational lake & river activities, climbing, hiking, biking and championship golf courses. When you are done playing, relax in the comfort of your geothermal home with radiant heated floors, finish sauna & outstanding great room featuring gothic cathedral beamed ceilings and immense stacked stone fireplace. Enjoy preparing holiday meals like a chef, on your Viking oven range, while your guest gather around the generous kitchen island. Serve dessert on the deck, then recline with coffee into one of the porch swings. Watch as Eagles soar, the sun sparkle from across the Lake then slowly fades as it disappears behind the mountain ridge.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NC’s Cawthorn charged with driving on revoked license. What led to the traffic stop.
State

NC’s Cawthorn charged with driving on revoked license. What led to the traffic stop.

  • Updated

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol charged U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn last week with driving while his license was revoked. Cawthorn faces the charge after a traffic stop in Cleveland County on March 3, according to Sgt. Chris Knox, a patrol spokesman. Around 10:26 p.m., a trooper saw a 2019 Toyota drive left of center on U.S. 74B and pulled the vehicle over, Knox said in a written ...

Sorting them all out
Sports News

Sorting them all out

  • Updated

McDowell County Little League held its annual draft day at Big League Camp last Saturday. Nearly 680 baseball and softball players were evalua…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics