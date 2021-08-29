4 Bedroom Home in Forest City - $475,000

Stately 4BR/3BA 3,500 sq.ft. brick home on 12.93 acres w/in-ground 40x20 saltwater pool & 30x50 metal outbuilding! This awesome home is updated & upgraded throughout. 2-story entry hall w/new ceramic tile flooring. Formal DR & LR w/new wood floors. Newly remodeled kitchen w/custom-made cabinets, quartz counters & large island w/granite top. Family room w/brick FP, atrium door to pool area, new wood floor, new shiplap ceiling & 2 new long windows. Former garage was converted to large game room w/bar, pool table & gas logs for heat. Full bathroom w/washer & dryer. Upstairs features 4 large BR's. MBR w/new wood floor & master bath. 3 good-size BR's w/new carpet. 2 new long windows in one BR. Remodeled hall bathroom. 27x27 patio/terrace just resurfaced - has mountain view & accessed from MBR or 4th BR. Pool area fenced. 12x10 storage building. Covered patio area. Great home for entertaining! 2 Trane heat pumps. Central Vac. New pool pump. New well 2013. Convenient location w/country feel.