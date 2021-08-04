4 Bedroom Home in Burnsville - $775,000

MOUNTAIN VIEWS FOR MILES! Stunning long range views and space for everyone! Donald Gardner designed home set on over 3 acres with all the extras! Hardwood floors on main level, open floor plan, covered front porch perfect for rocking, covered porch off kitchen for al fresco dining with views & separate covered porch for your grill. Upstairs you'll find a loft & 2 bedrooms - one of them is big enough for multiple beds plus attached walk-in attic space that could be easily finished for hobbies or playroom. The terrace level is perfect for guests or as in-law suite with 2nd master with it's own steam/sauna shower and wet bar area with walk out to covered patio. There's also room for your pool table or additional bedroom. Perfect for a family vacation compound or year round living or short term rentals. Private, secluded and just a hop & skip from the South Toe River. Must see to appreciate the views and all this home has to offer! Matterport link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4RCm1r6ZXAn