MOUNTAIN VIEWS FOR MILES! Stunning long range views and space for everyone! Donald Gardner designed home set on over 3 acres with all the extras! Hardwood floors on main level, open floor plan, covered front porch perfect for rocking, covered porch off kitchen for al fresco dining with views & separate covered porch for your grill. Upstairs you'll find a loft & 2 bedrooms - one of them is big enough for multiple beds plus attached walk-in attic space that could be easily finished for hobbies or playroom. The terrace level is perfect for guests or as in-law suite with 2nd master with it's own steam/sauna shower and wet bar area with walk out to covered patio. There's also room for your pool table or additional bedroom. Perfect for a family vacation compound or year round living or short term rentals. Private, secluded and just a hop & skip from the South Toe River. Must see to appreciate the views and all this home has to offer! Matterport link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4RCm1r6ZXAn
4 Bedroom Home in Burnsville - $775,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
On the morning of Sunday, Aug. 1, the Rev. Warren Owens preached a sermon from his pulpit about the blessing of life given by the Lord. He the…
- Updated
On Thursday, the McDowell County Board of Education voted to give students, teachers and staff the option of wearing masks when school resumes.
- Updated
Dewey Croom of Marion tried his luck on a Carolina Keno ticket and won a $100,000 prize.
- Updated
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, a first-term lawmaker from western North Carolina, attempted to bring a handgun through security at the Asheville …
- Updated
A Marion man faces drug charges after a deputy was called to check out suspicious activity, authorities said on Thursday.
- Updated
McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators are trying to identify a man believed to have stolen a debit card and used it to purchase merchandise.
- Updated
A sweet deal turned sour for a felon who authorities say broke into a candy machine.
- Updated
After a hiatus last year because of COVID-19, National Night Out is coming back to downtown Marion.
- Updated
The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday that 26 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (…
- Updated
A Marion woman took her baby along to a break-in, authorities said on Tuesday.