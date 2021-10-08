 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Burnsville - $699,000

Tucked away in the mountains of WNC is a stunning riverfront home. This peaceful setting is located on the 12th fairway of one of the premier golf courses in WNC. The main floor includes master suite w/ views of the river, large living area w/ sliding doors to access the deck overlooking the crystal-clear waters of the South Toe, spacious custom kitchen w/ high-end appliances & coffee bar. A gorgeous sunroom w/ views of the 12th hole, 1/2 bath, large pantry, laundry, storage & small workshop. The 2nd floor offers 3 spacious guest rooms, guest bath, small office & lots of storage. Hardwood floors thought-out, gas appliances, tongue & grove wood touches & expansive windows to take in the scenery. The lot is private, w/ 180 feet of river front and easily accessible year around. Would make a great full-time residence, second home or rental. Quick drive to the quaint towns of Burnsville & Spruce Pine and an hour to Asheville or Boone. Adjoining riverfront lot can be purchased.

