Wonderful opportunity to own a beautiful spacious brick home with views of the Celo Mountain in Yancey County, N.C. This brick home has a bonus Mother-in-law basement apartment. The main floor has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, sunken living room, kitchen, breakfast nook, dining room and laundry room. The Mother-in-law apartment has a living room, bedroom, bath, and kitchen. There are two garages --a spacious garage in the basement which could hold 3 vehicles (and/or storage), plus a detached car garage on level of main floor. (No door on this garage). Only 4.5 miles from the town of Burnsville N.C.
4 Bedroom Home in Burnsville - $324,500
