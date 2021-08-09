 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Burnsville - $229,000

If you are looking for a tucked away home with amazing long range views, then this is the house for you! This 4 bedroom 2 bath home sits on a half acre of beautiful land with Mature trees, great landscaping with flower beds and grape vines. With a massive front porch to sit on and take in the amazing views. Open floor plan, this home has a garage and carport. Please see Agent Remarks as it was once a mobile. Owner financing may be available.

