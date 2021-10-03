This 28 acre parcel borders Mt Mitchell Lands in the South Toe area of Yancey county on one side and goes almost to South Toe River on the other. Land is level to gently sloping and has great mountain views. Nice 4BR/2BA brick ranch with carpet and laminate floors built in the 1940's. There are several outbuildings for farm equipment storage, etc Great potential for farming, plenty of room for multiple homes to be built, awesome vacation home or year-round residence. Only 15 miles from town of Burnsville and approximately an hour to Asheville or Johnson City. Close to Mount Mitchell State Park and the Blue Ridge Parkway.
4 Bedroom Home in Burnsville - $1,500,000
