4 Bedroom Home in Burnsville - $1,200,000

From the moment you step in this home you will know it has quality custom unique features plus river frontage on the very desirable South Toe River! Private on approx. 5 acs unrestricted. Home has three levels of living space with master on the main. Open floor plan with cooks dream kitchen including hand crafted cabinets, large pantry, upgraded appliances with 2 dishwashers, wine cooler and granite countertops. Huge porch to take in the views with built in grill. Two gorgeous Fireplaces. Upstairs has two bedrooms and one bath with upgraded tile. Basement has additional bedroom with built in bunk beds and huge den/game room with additional bath. Home is a truly unique property with special details such has stone vanity bowl, huge exposed cedar beams and wide hand scraped flooring. Property has a VERY successful vacation rental history. Subject to the Vacation Rental Act. Comes fully furnished. Just steps down to enter the cool river waters for fishing and swimming. Call today to make appointment to view.