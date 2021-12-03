4 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $970,000

Featured in Carolina Home + Garden Magazine (2015), this 4 bedroom farmhouse/mountain home blend, situated only minutes from shops and restaurants of downtown Black Mountain, has it all! Swing on the covered porch before entering the open concept living/dining/kitchen area - numerous windows for natural light. Breathtaking sunset views from several locations. Summer offers a mountain back drop at the in-ground pool & poolhouse. Kitchen features a large butcher block island w/breakfast bar, stainless appliances & deep farmhouse sink. Primary on main with walk-in closet, en-suite bath with dual vanity, walk-in shower and an incredible deep garden tub. Private screen porch off Primary Bedroom. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, full bath, laundry and sitting room. Mudroom with cubbies leads to attached garage. Basement is ready to be finished w/plumbing stubbed out. Virtual tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TJ5h52cFgGW&brand=0 and see the property video here: https://youtu.be/RFva0qIEM5k