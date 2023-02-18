Come home to comfort in this 2-story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house. Walk up the front porch to enter a welcoming foyer. Optional barn doors off the foyer lead into a spacious office with walk-in-closet, perfect for a home office or studio. Off the foyer is a mudroom and powder room that lead into the 2-car garage. Beyond the entryway, the home opens up to an open floor plan with spacious family room, dining room, and kitchen with large pantry. The dining room leads out onto the two tier deck, which is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. The second floor contains all the bedrooms, with a cozy loft area, laundry room, and linen closet for extra storage space. The principal suite with option for tray ceilings boasts a grand walk-in-closet, and bathroom with vaulted ceilings. Bedrooms two and three also include a walk-in-closet. If you are looking for additional square footage, or perhaps a secondary living quarters, simply finish out the full basement with walkout.