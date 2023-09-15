Black Mountain's newest gem is now available. This 4 bedroom arts and crafts style home offers end of the road privacy and seclusion. This one owner home has never been available for purchase. Standing on the back deck you can hear the stream at the bottom of the hill through the woods. Desirable features such as a primary bedroom on the main level, 2 car garage also on the main level including the laundry room just off the garage. The living room has vaulted ceilings with a wonderful fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout most of the main level with some carpet in an upstairs bedroom. There are 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom on the second level. The kitchen is large and open with plenty of storage and has access to the rear private deck. Downstairs is another full bedroom, bathroom, living room with a fireplace and a bar area. There is also a large deck on this lower level as well. The home is covered by a 2-10 home warranty that can be purchased at closing.