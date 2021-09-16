 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $77,500

4 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $77,500

4 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $77,500

Handyman special. Turn this home into your dream property or tear it down and build new. Multiple offers expected, please send over highest and best!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics