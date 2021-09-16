4 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $77,500

Handyman special. Turn this home into your dream property or tear it down and build new. Multiple offers expected, please send over highest and best!
A Marion woman pleaded guilty on Monday to felony extortion against former Chief District Judge Randy Pool, who presided over courts in McDowe…
A Marion man lost his life in a single-vehicle accident late Sunday night.
On Friday, the McDowell County Health Department reported 104 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and two m…
A former Hickory High teacher has been arrested on 20 counts of statutory rape dating back to 2015.
NEWLAND – In the COVID era of high school football, any team that has to sit out multiple weeks is going to be a couple steps behind.
The McDowell County Board of Education will meet for their September meeting on Monday to vote on three items under new business, including th…
Twenty years ago Saturday, the United States and the world were changed forever with the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
With the game on the line, Titan QB Gabe Marsh rolled back left and threw a perfect ball to Jeremiah Ellis, who caught it on a corner route in…
RALEIGH — A North Carolina school system contacted a sheriff’s office after a report that U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn brought a knife to a scho…
Note: This story has been updated with information from the schools received after original publication.
