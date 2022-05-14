 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $729,999

Just gorgeous craftsman style home with separate living quarters downstairs! Enjoy beautiful views from the decks and the income from the apartment downstairs or invite your friends to come visit! Custom designed and built with first class materials, this property exudes class, comfort and quality. Per seller, NO RENTAL RESTRICTIONS! If you've been looking for a truly beautiful house you'll be proud to call home then great news! You've found it here. 1/2 mile to Lake Tomahawk and 1 mile to downtown. 15 minutes to Asheville and Blue Ridge Parkway. Call today for your private showing. Prequal req. to show!

