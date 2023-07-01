Absolutely beautiful home, just five minutes to bustling downtown Black Mountain and only 20 minutes to downtown Asheville. This 2018 modern build has been meticulously maintained by the sellers (the original owners), and is the ideal home to host dinner for local friends or for accommodating out-of-town guests. The home features a modern, open floor plan with stunning, floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room, plus a spacious kitchen with an oversized breakfast bar and plenty of space to cook. The lovely primary suite on the main level includes its own deck access, two walk-in closets, and a gorgeous bathroom featuring a walk-in shower and soaking tub. This 0.62-acre property offers privacy, as it is surrounded by trees, and it includes two low-maintenance Trex decks for amazing indoor/outdoor living. Bonus rooms above the garage offer flex space ideal for a quiet home office. See brochure, floor plan, and video for more information. HIGHEST AND BEST OFFERS BY SATURDAY AT 5PM.