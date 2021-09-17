4 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $689,900

Just gorgeous craftsman style home on one of the best lots in Black Mountain! Enjoy beautiful views from the decks and enjoy the potential income from the separate apartment downstairs or invite your friends to come visit! Custom designed and built with first class materials, this property exudes class, comfort and quality. If you've been looking for a truly beautiful house you'll be proud to call home then great news! You've found it here. 1/2 mile to Lake Tomahawk and 1 mile to downtown. 15 minutes to Asheville and Blue Ridge Parkway. Call today for your private showing. Prequal req. to show. Showings Friday 17th (12p-6p), Saturday 18th (12p-6p), Sunday 19th (12p-6p). Offer deadline on Monday, September 20th. by 5pm. Downstairs has tenant until January 2022. Willing to terminate early.