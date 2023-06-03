Black Mountain NEW CONSTRUCTION! Quality new construction in a quiet neighborhood within a few minutes drive of downtown Black Mountain/Montreat and 20 minutes drive to Asheville. Master on the main with walk-in closet that adjoins the walk-in shower and double vanity in the master bath. Quartz countertops, semi-custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar are just a few upgrades to the kitchen. Single car garage with private driveway. The front porch and back deck are great for entertaining. There is a sidewalk close that goes to downtown Black Mtn. This would make a great first home, second home in the mountains or an investment opportunity. Its a must see!