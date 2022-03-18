4 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $600,000

Location Location Location. Fully renovated investment vacation rental literally steps from downtown Black Mountain. What an amazing opportunity to purchase an income producing duplex in the heart of Black Mountian. In 2017 Trip Advisor named Black Mountain the Prettiest small town in America to vacation in. Park you car & take a hike or ride your bike. Within walking distance to everything, local restaurants, breweries, shops, picnic areas, greenways, lake Tomahawk and the Black Mountain golf course. Black Mountain is an easy 15 minutes from Asheville. The lower level is a 2 bedroom 1.5 bath with an open kitchen, dining area, a living room and a laundry area. All very well appointed, very nice finishes and extremely well maintained. The upper level offers a open concept also with 2 bedroom and 1 full bath, gorgeous kitchen and is also well appointed. Such a cute and cozy place to call home even if its just for a short time.