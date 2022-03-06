4 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $589,000

Enjoy stunning year round mountain views in this one of a kind historic 100 year old gem, just a stone's throw from town. The extensive head to toe renovation has just been completed, while preserving the character of hand laid river rock walls, fireplace and original wood plank high ceilings. Enjoy 300 degree winter views including the city lights below, and year round spectacular mountain sunsets from most every room. Improvements include new septic, electric, plumbing, mechanicals, roof, siding, 2 new decks and more. The main level includes a massive open concept living, dining and kitchen space with wood burning fireplace, laundry, half bath off the foyer and and a primary suite with a unique double vanity. Walk out lower level includes a unique rock wall, three full BR's and full bath. Though there is light white noise from I-40 while outdoors, you and your guests will be wowed by all this home has to offer and it's proximity to town. Showings start 3/5/22.Furnishings negotiable.