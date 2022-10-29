You’re sure to fall in love with this like-new Tudor style home in the desirable Tudor Croft Community of Black Mountain. Built in 2018 with high quality workmanship, this lovely lock-and-leave home provides tons of natural light, boasting an open floor plan, gas fireplace and a covered rear deck with mountain views! The kitchen offers a large island, granite counters, a gas stove and tons of cabinets. Two primary suites, one on the main and one upstairs. Main level laundry, city water and sewer. Less than a mile to downtown Black Mountain, Lake Tomahawk and the Black Mountain Golf Course and only a short drive to Asheville. Community even has future plans for a pool and clubhouse. This home is STR eligible and move-in ready (it’s even available partially furnished!). Come see your new home today!
4 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two Marion women accused of child abuse inflicting serious injury will serve two-and-a-half years on probation for their crimes after being se…
From trunk-or-treats to a “Spooktacular” car show to a downtown pub crawl to a dance party, there’s going to be lots for folks of all ages to …
A woman found hiding in an abandoned house with a wanted fugitive was charged with a drug offense, authorities said Tuesday.
A 'hard decision': Nebo United Methodist Church building, grounds for sale after members vote to close
A historic church in McDowell County that ministered to the needs of countless members voted earlier this year to close its doors permanently.…
Former nurse charged with murder of two patients, attempted murder of a third at Winston-Salem hospital
Lethal doses of insulin killed two women, and the nurse responsible attempted to kill a third, said Forsyth DA Jim O'Neill.
A much-loved downtown Marion business is now for sale.
Earthlings from near and far are invited later this month to a celebration of all things weird and spooky on the historic courthouse square in downtown Morganton.
Michael McGuire was underground when a photo of him and his son went viral. Here's his reaction to his newfound fame.
The early voting period for the November general election starts on Thursday and voters can cast their ballots in Marion and Old Fort.
What one 'Our 2 Moms' star from Statesville has to say about the show's theme: “... It's really hard to love who you love and be in a very conservative town."