4 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $525,000

You’re sure to fall in love with this like-new Tudor style home in the desirable Tudor Croft Community of Black Mountain. Built in 2018 with high quality workmanship, this lovely lock-and-leave home provides tons of natural light, boasting an open floor plan, gas fireplace and a covered rear deck with mountain views! The kitchen offers a large island, granite counters, a gas stove and tons of cabinets. Two primary suites, one on the main and one upstairs. Main level laundry, city water and sewer. Less than a mile to downtown Black Mountain, Lake Tomahawk and the Black Mountain Golf Course and only a short drive to Asheville. Community even has future plans for a pool and clubhouse. This home is STR eligible and move-in ready (it’s even available partially furnished!). Come see your new home today!

