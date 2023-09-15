Fully furnished and ready for you! This Black Mountain beauty has been thoughtfully restored by the sellers with new paint and floors throughout and landscaping with rock steps down from the front of the home to the fenced in yard by the relaxing creek. Enjoy the sounds of this calming creekside home from two large balconies. 4th bedroom is being used a flex room currently. Furnishings can be included in sale if buyers want an easy turn key rental. Come take a look today!