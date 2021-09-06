Just outside city limits on 4.6+ acres with creek running through. Walk in to this spacious house to hardwood floors and a cozy fireplace. Separate family room and a bonus room that is light and airy that could be used for formal dining, office, or many other uses. Main floor has a large master bedroom with a grand master bath, also on main floor is 2nd bedroom with a private full bath. On lower level find additional 2 guest/bedrooms w/full bath and more space for that office, exercise space, playroom or hobby room. Main house has a two car garage with a workshop/storage room. 2nd structure features a nicely built guest apartment upstairs (possible income potential) overlooking the pastures and fantastic mountains. Lower main level you will find a 3 car garage and carport ideal for the auto collector/mechanic, or use for farm equipment as there is pasture/acreage for farming, having horses or other livestock. There is an existing barn that would require some repairs. There are also possibilities to build additional homes with a ROW from North Fork Road.
4 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $499,000
