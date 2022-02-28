4 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $495,000

Brand new Modern Farmhouse in one of Black Mountain's most convenient locations - right off of Blue Ridge Road and US 70. This bright and beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath 1.5 story bungalow has something for everyone. Primary suite is located on the main level - plus 2 more bedrooms and bath on the other side of the house. Upstairs features another bedroom and bath, plus a huge theater or playroom with space for a home office. This home offers a very functional, open floorplan - AirBnB OK. Veterans Park & the river are within walking distance. Schedule your viewing today! Owner/broker.