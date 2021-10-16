4 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $475,000

Proposed New Construction in Black Mountain. 4 bedrooms/2 baths, open floor plan, unfinished basement. Mountain views!
McDowell High crowned its homecoming queen and king Friday at halftime of the Titans' 36-7 win over Enka. Jade Hardin is the 2021 queen and Si…
McDowell County Parks and Recreation reported more vandalism to their parks totaling thousands of dollars in damage.
Effective Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, the Fifth Third Bank branch in downtown Marion will close for good and customers will have to go elsewhere to …
The following is from the Marion Police Department:
Two people were charged after an investigation into local drug activity, authorities said on Friday.
Michael and Philista Gossett of Marion announce the wedding of their daughter, Zoey Kristina Gossett of Marion to Gregory James Laughridge, of…
A Marion man faces drug charges after a task force searched his home, authorities said.
McDowell County Emergency Services announced Wednesday the promotion of Andrew Pressley to the position of fire marshal and deputy director of…
McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for the suspects who stole a White 2004 GMC Sierra flatbed truck from Ray Roland’s …
The McDowell County Board of Education met Monday to discuss mask mandates, federal COVID money and to vote on school nutrition salaries, amon…
