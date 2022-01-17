Absolutely spectacular views of the Town of Black Mountain, the Seven Sisters, Mt. Mitchell, and even Grandfather Mountain from this great cabin just a few miles from town! This home has 4 bedrooms, each with an en suite, so it's the perfect arrangement for guests and visiting family. Open living room/kitchen facing the view, and a large deck on each level that runs the length of the house. Enjoy beautiful views all year long, as well as amazing night time views of the town lit up below. Lakey Gap Heights is a gated community, making this the perfect "lock and leave" vacation home. High speed SkyRunner internet. Most furnishings convey. Short-term rentals are not permitted in Lakey Gap Heights neighborhood. Neighborhood roads are in good shape and will also be repaved in the spring.
4 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $459,000
