Brand new construction in the middle of it all - right off of Blue Ridge Road and US 70 - not remote. Short term rentals OK! This bright and beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath 1.5 story bungalow has something for everyone. Spacious kitchen with stainless appliances and distressed maple countertops with 2 bars that can accommodate 7 + the adjoining dining room. Primary suite is located on the main level - plus 2 more bedrooms and bath on the other side of the house. Upstairs features another bedroom and bath and a huge theater or playroom with space for a home office. This roomy home offers a very functional, open floorplan - all square footage is above grade and none is in a basement. Can sleep a large number of guests. View of the 7 Sisters range & valley. Veterans Park & the river are within walking distance. Great price for the size! Owner/broker.
4 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $450,000
