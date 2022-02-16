4 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $449,000

On top of the world looking down on creation! Fractional Ownership. Buy 1/2 interest in this property and use two consecutive weeks per month. Calendar scheduled through 2025. Enjoy this massive 4 bedroom/ 4bath/ 2 bonus room home on approximately 6.35 acres with views for days at 3200ft! This unique Deltec home boasts over 4200 sq. ft with giant wrap around porch in the gated community of Deer Run Estates. Upstairs is an open floor plan with huge kitchen and living area, 2 bedrooms/ 2bathrooms and 1 bonus room. Downstairs is another 2 bedrooms and 1 bonus room with spacious kitchen and living area with a fireplace, pool table and huge views! Detached 2 car garage with gas powered golf cart. This could be perfect for someone looking for a part-time mountain residence!