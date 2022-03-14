4 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $425,000

This renovated home is only one block from the Black Mountain golf course and a short stroll to Lake Tomahawk, a popular area to play, swim at the pool, play tennis and walk around the lake, also home to the Active Aging Center. This 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch is all on one level. Recent roof and addition of an extensive screened porch with Trex type floors, has brought new life to this updated home. One of the bedrooms can easily be set up as an office off the side of the home; with its separate entrance.