4 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $379,999

3.87 Acres, Creek, Mature Trees, 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Only .9 Miles To Downtown Black Mountain. The Land is zoned R-20 With City Water And City Sewer. An Additional 7 homes Can Be Built. Proximity To Downtown Black Mountain Makes This Property Perfect For Short Term Rental Homes.

