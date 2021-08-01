This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath board and batten 1938 Ridgecrest classic bungalow has a separate 1 bedroom, 1 bath downstairs apartment. The home has retained its original charm with tongue and groove pine paneling, pine flooring, and beautiful quartz rock fireplace in the living room. The home has been well maintained with upgrades to include: interior paint, exterior paint, roof, electric panel, washer/dryer hookup, new appliances. The back yard has a unique custom covered deck for entertaining. This location is just 5 minutes east of downtown Black Mountain with many great small town amenities such as restaurants, bars, museums, shopping and grocery stores.
4 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $298,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Marion woman faces charges following a domestic situation and car crash, authorities said Monday.
- Updated
On Thursday, the McDowell County Board of Education voted to give students, teachers and staff the option of wearing masks when school resumes.
- Updated
A Marion woman took her baby along to a break-in, authorities said on Tuesday.
- Updated
A postal worker is facing a federal indictment for destruction and delaying the mail in McDowell County.
- Updated
Dewey Croom of Marion tried his luck on a Carolina Keno ticket and won a $100,000 prize.
- Updated
Mica Town Brewing, McDowell County’s first craft brewery, has brought its beer to Nebo.
- Updated
The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 35 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (…
- Updated
A Marion man faces drug charges after a deputy was called to check out suspicious activity, authorities said on Thursday.
- Updated
A statewide mask mandate will lapse Friday, but Gov. Roy Cooper said the state strongly encourages North Carolinians to follow the latest advi…
- Updated
More than 30 years ago, the construction of a bypass around Marion meant a great amount of traffic and congestion would finally be diverted fr…