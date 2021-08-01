4 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $298,000

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath board and batten 1938 Ridgecrest classic bungalow has a separate 1 bedroom, 1 bath downstairs apartment. The home has retained its original charm with tongue and groove pine paneling, pine flooring, and beautiful quartz rock fireplace in the living room. The home has been well maintained with upgrades to include: interior paint, exterior paint, roof, electric panel, washer/dryer hookup, new appliances. The back yard has a unique custom covered deck for entertaining. This location is just 5 minutes east of downtown Black Mountain with many great small town amenities such as restaurants, bars, museums, shopping and grocery stores.