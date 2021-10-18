4 bd 2ba ranch home on just over an acre with amazing mountain views just minutes from downtown Black Mountain. Separate living unit on the left had side that could be done as a duplex or mother in law suite. Buyer to confirm. Great location for short term rental in 1 unit or both. Home being sold as is.
4 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $229,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two people were charged after an investigation into local drug activity, authorities said on Friday.
A Marion man faces drug charges after a task force searched his home, authorities said.
- Updated
Effective Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, the Fifth Third Bank branch in downtown Marion will close for good and customers will have to go elsewhere to …
- Updated
McDowell County Parks and Recreation reported more vandalism to their parks totaling thousands of dollars in damage.
- Updated
A McDowell resident's fossils are missing.
- Updated
McDowell County Emergency Services announced Wednesday the promotion of Andrew Pressley to the position of fire marshal and deputy director of…
- Updated
The McDowell County Board of Education met Monday to discuss mask mandates, federal COVID money and to vote on school nutrition salaries, amon…
- Updated
The following is from the Marion Police Department:
McDowell High crowned its homecoming queen and king Friday at halftime of the Titans' 36-7 win over Enka. Jade Hardin is the 2021 queen and Si…
Eve is expecting her first child with her husband Maximillion Cooper.