 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $229,000

4 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $229,000

4 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $229,000

4 bd 2ba ranch home on just over an acre with amazing mountain views just minutes from downtown Black Mountain. Separate living unit on the left had side that could be done as a duplex or mother in law suite. Buyer to confirm. Great location for short term rental in 1 unit or both. Home being sold as is.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics