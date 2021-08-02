Astonishing sweeping views are to be savored from this magnificent multi-level home designed by Bill Ash & built by WNC Design Build in 2008 at a cost of over $2M. Listen to the calls of this mountaintop masterpiece overlooking a vast treetop canopy in Black Mountain. With superior craftsmanship & intricate details, this custom-built home inspires friends & family gatherings while being enchanted by the calming mountain views. An open concept high-end kitchen & living areas are perfect for intimate evenings by the stone fireplace & a moonlit wall of windows. Expansive outdoor entertainment areas & peaceful, unobstructed views will help one to unwind while catching the mesmerizing mountain sunrises & sunsets. The lower floor, with its own beautiful views of distant mountains from every room, was finished by WNC Design Build in 2020, adding 2000+SF of living space to the 4800+SF upper floors. This unique property is a value impossible to replicate at today’s building costs.
4 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $2,495,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
On Thursday, the McDowell County Board of Education voted to give students, teachers and staff the option of wearing masks when school resumes.
- Updated
Dewey Croom of Marion tried his luck on a Carolina Keno ticket and won a $100,000 prize.
- Updated
A Marion woman took her baby along to a break-in, authorities said on Tuesday.
- Updated
Mica Town Brewing, McDowell County’s first craft brewery, has brought its beer to Nebo.
- Updated
A Marion woman faces charges following a domestic situation and car crash, authorities said Monday.
- Updated
A postal worker is facing a federal indictment for destruction and delaying the mail in McDowell County.
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, a first-term lawmaker from western North Carolina, attempted to bring a handgun through security at the Asheville …
- Updated
A Marion man faces drug charges after a deputy was called to check out suspicious activity, authorities said on Thursday.
- Updated
A statewide mask mandate will lapse Friday, but Gov. Roy Cooper said the state strongly encourages North Carolinians to follow the latest advi…
- Updated
An author who lived through the Nazi occupation of Greece has published a new book about that lesser known chapter of World War II.