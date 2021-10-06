Astonishing sweeping views are to be savored from this magnificent multi-level home designed by Bill Ash & built by WNC Design Build in 2008 at a cost of over $2M. Listen to the calls of this mountaintop masterpiece overlooking a vast treetop canopy in Black Mountain. With superior craftsmanship & intricate details, this custom-built home inspires friends & family gatherings while being enchanted by the calming mountain views. An open concept high-end kitchen & living areas are perfect for intimate evenings by the stone fireplace & a moonlit wall of windows. Expansive outdoor entertainment areas & peaceful, unobstructed views will help one to unwind while catching the mesmerizing mountain sunrises & sunsets. The lower floor, with its own beautiful views of distant mountains from every room, was finished by WNC Design Build in 2020, adding 2000+SF of living space to the 4800+SF upper floors. This unique property is a value impossible to replicate at today’s building costs.
4 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $2,495,000
