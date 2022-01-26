4 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $1,950,000

An amazing builder-owner craftsman Dream Home. Stunning panoramic views from this bucolic 5 acre setting in eco-sensitive gated community of Creston, a perfect tucked away paradise. You'll thrill at the extensive cherry & maple banding & the many windows that bring the outside views in. Builder/owner paid attention to every detail: from a pair of artisan made stained-glass French doors leading into the library to a dedicated Art Deco movie theater with a 175" movie screen! The original story-book Craftsman home was featured in Sarah Susanka's The Not So Big House as a larger home and graces the cover of designing architect Michaela Muhady's Welcoming Home. Spectacular multi-layer mountain views from East to South from every room! 650SF in-law/caretaker Carriage House apt w/ private entrance & parking. "The Maple Forest Cottage" offers a truly pristine, park-like setting in a world away, yet only 20 mins to Black Mountain & 30 mins to Asheville. Make your dreams come true! Agent owned