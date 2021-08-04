Never judge a book, or in this case a house, by it's cover. While the outside is simply grace and elegance with it's gentle riser steps and landscaping that gently flows with nature & Mountain Views for miles, once you step through the front doors it's a whole different world. With soaring 10 and 14 foot ceilings with arched beams, rich hand carved Philippine mahogany and beautiful hand carved Travertine marble fireplaces, Formal & Informal living and dining rooms, and with every bathtub & shower being marble, to say this home is a showcase in elegance, beauty and opulence would be a grave understatement. Master Suite w/ sitting area, Ensuite full-bath & 13ftx6ft walk-in closet. Elegant dark wood kitchen cabinets with Silestone countertops, Stainless Steel appliances and large walk-in pantry. Commercial Pergo floors, Public water & sewer, and wired for whole house generator. There is a door in hall that can be closed to create M-I-L or Guest Suite w/ 2 bedrooms & full bath.
4 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $1,800,000
