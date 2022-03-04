This 5 year old craftsman home has everything you might need or want, 36 Wordsworth boasts a stunning kitchen and keeping room with plenty of space for family and guests. Every amenity has been considered, including an elevator from the first to second floor. Over the two car garage, storage space has potential for conversion into an office or studio. The Cheshire neighborhood boasts open green spaces, beautiful views, walking trails and lighted sidewalks. Close to the town of Black Mountain, residents and guests enjoy unique shops and restaurants, endless opportunities for outdoor activities, concerts, shopping, conference centers and friendships.
4 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $1,250,000
