4 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $1,199,000

New construction custom luxury home in beautiful Black Mountain. This is truly a must see. Tons of natural light beaming through the windows with stunning mountain views from most of the windows. You'll indeed want to just sit and relax. Black metal handrails & other unique details. Home sits on an oversized flat corner lot w/ over 1/2 an acre offering amazing views. Sit by the gas fireplace to take in the gorgeous details. Beautiful stone staircase brings you into the warmth of this large open floor plan home with tons of natural lighting through one of many Marvin premium large windows accenting the black metal light fixtures. Main level has cathedral ceilings as well as the primary suite. Quartz countertops w/ marble backsplash, solid white oak floors throughout & stainless appliances. Some exterior features include quarried stone exterior with board & batten siding, architectural shingles with real copper accents, brick paver driveway to a large 2 car garage, sealed crawl.