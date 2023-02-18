New Beautiful Luxury French Tudor Home less than 2 miles away from Downtown Black Mountain. Quarry Stone Exterior with Copper Roof Accent, Wood Siding, and Black Marvin Windows. Brick paver driveway with stone stairs leading into open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Black metal chandeliers and light fixtures throughout. Large Kitchen with quartz countertops, marble backsplash, white shaker cabinets and breakfast nook. Primary suite on main level. White Oak Flooring throughout main and upper levels including bedrooms and closets. Other features include sealed crawlspace, two-zone heating, tankless water system, large spacious double garage, over half acre flat property with beautiful mountain views.